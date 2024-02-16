Register
Motorist ‘buried her head in the sand’ following hit-and-run collision at Magherafelt shopping centre, court told

A motorist who denied being involved in a hit-and-run at the Meadowlane shopping centre in Magherafelt, has been fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender's levy at the local magistrates court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:49 GMT
Kathleen Theresa Hegarty, aged 69, from Glenshane Road, Maghera, was also handed five penalty points for failing to report a damage-only accident and driving without due care and attention on October 16, 2022.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan was told that police received a report of a hit-and-run road traffic collision with the vehicle involved leaving the scene.

Prosecuting counsel said using CCTV to identify the last registered keeper of the vehicle, police later attended the defendant’s address where they observed her vehicle with damage consistent with the allegations.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
The lawyer said Hegarty denied being in any form of collision and the suggestion was made that the vehicle had been damaged while parked in a car park.

Counsel said after further enquiries the police again returned to the defendant’s address where they cautioned her and asked for her insurance details. She went on to provide a no comment interview.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said on this occasion the defendant had “buried her head in the sand hoping everything would go away but it didn’t”.

Mr McStay said she now pleaded guilty to the matters and asked the court not to impose a disqualification, as the defendant has health problems that require her to drive to hospital appointments.

He added that she lived in a rural area and getting alternative transport would be difficult.