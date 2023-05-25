Register
A motorist caught doing 103mph said she had "just wanted to get home" because she was worried after receiving a phone call from a family member with health issues.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:55 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 08:56 BST

Chelsea Johnston (29), of Teeling Avenue in Lagmore near Belfast, admitted a charge of exceeding the 70mph limit at the M2 motorway on March 12 this year.

The defendant, who had been driving a Golf, told Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, she had been on the way back from Ballycastle and wished to apologise for the "out-of-character" incident which she said was a "one-off".The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions. The defendant told the court she had been "quite anxious" after she received a phone call from a family member with health issues.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would take into account the clear record and guilty plea but said he takes a "dim view" of speed, especially those over 100mph.

He said bans in such cases were used to deter other motorists from hitting such speeds. The defendant was banned from driving for two weeks and fined £200.