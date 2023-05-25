A motorist caught doing 103mph said she had "just wanted to get home" because she was worried after receiving a phone call from a family member with health issues.

Chelsea Johnston (29), of Teeling Avenue in Lagmore near Belfast, admitted a charge of exceeding the 70mph limit at the M2 motorway on March 12 this year.

The defendant, who had been driving a Golf, told Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, she had been on the way back from Ballycastle and wished to apologise for the "out-of-character" incident which she said was a "one-off".The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions. The defendant told the court she had been "quite anxious" after she received a phone call from a family member with health issues.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would take into account the clear record and guilty plea but said he takes a "dim view" of speed, especially those over 100mph.

