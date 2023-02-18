A Cookstown motorist who was running late for a medical appointment was detected travelling at 98mph on the dual carriageway, a court heard.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mateusz Zdziech from Sullenboy Park in the town, was fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy and given four penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made on the carriageway near Moneymore on the morning of March 25 last year. She explained that the dual carriageway is restricted to 60mph.

A defence lawyer pointed out that the defendant has no record.

The case was heard at Magherafelt Magistrate's Court.

He said on this occasion he had been running late for a friend’s medical appointment as he had to be in Moneymore for 11am.

The lawyer pointed out that the defendant has been living in Northern Ireland for two years and was working in the local bacon factory.

