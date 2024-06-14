Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man caught drink driving said he had been camping in Ballycastle and had to return home in connection with an urgent matter.

Michael McCarron (62), with an address given as Juniper Park in Twinbrook near Belfast, was detected on May 19 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard a member of the public reported to police a vehicle was "swerving all over the road".

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 94 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been camping in Ballycastle but when an urgent matter had arisen he decided to drive home.

The lawyer said the defendant "accepts it was a stupid decision" to get behind the wheel with drink taken.