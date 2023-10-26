A Co Tyrone drink driver, spotted by police speeding on the M1 at 130mph and tailgating other drivers, claimed to suffer from anxiety.

Mark Peter Loughran, aged 41, from Rockstown Road, Sixmilecross, Omagh, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday pleading guilty to driving with excess alcohol and dangerous driving.

Craigavon Court House, Co Armagh.

Loughran appeared in court on crutches. When he was asked to sit down by District Judge Bernie Kelly, his solicitor said he is unable to sit and feels more comfortable standing. The district Judge ajked: “If he can’t sit down how does he drive?” The defendant said he had a BMW.

A prosecutor told the court that on Friday, September 29 this year, while on patrol on the M1 motorway, police observed a black BMW X5 driven by the defendant join the M1 at Lurgan westbound at a rate in excess of 70mph.

"Police matched the speed of the defendant’s vehicle and initially indicated 110 to 115mph over the distance of a mile and then reached 130mph over a distance of 0.5 miles. As the defendant approached Junction 12 it slowed down to proceeding traffic. Once again he began tailgating some vehicles before moving into lane one passing on the near side as it passed through the area on the slip road before pulling back to lane two and accelerating to speeds of 100mph,” said the prosecutor, adding that when the defendant was stopped he failed a breath test and the lower reading in custody was 46mg in breath.

Loughran’s solicitor said: “While he blew a 46mg, while it’s not ideal, it isn’t an atrocious reading.”

District Judge Kelly asked: “What is it like driving at 130mph with a reading of 46mg? Would that make it atrocious?”

The solicitor said: “He’s well aware he’s a lucky man that there was no injuries caused and no damage caused. I would like you to take into consideration his medical difficulty. He also suffers from anxiety and panic attacks.”