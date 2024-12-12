A motorist caught behind the wheel less than two weeks into a 14-month road ban for drink driving claimed his lift to work had let him down and he didn't want to lose his job.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miroslaw Wolski (53), of Donegore Drive in Antrim town, was in an Audi A4 at Stiles Way in Antrim on June 10 this year. Due to the driving ban he was uninsured.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had been banned from the roads on May 28 at the same court. A defence solicitor said the defendant was remorseful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

"The only reason he drove on this occasion is he was he was let down by a fellow employee with whom he had been receiving a lift to his work. He didn't want to lose his job and that is the reason, in the spur of the moment, he did drive".

District Judge Amanda Brady said it was a "serious matter" as the defendant had been banned for 14 months on May 28 for drink driving.

For the new offences the defendant was ordered to do 120 hours of Community Service and he was banned from driving for a year.