Motorist caught driving two weeks into 14-month disqualification 'didn't want to lose his job'
Miroslaw Wolski (53), of Donegore Drive in Antrim town, was in an Audi A4 at Stiles Way in Antrim on June 10 this year. Due to the driving ban he was uninsured.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had been banned from the roads on May 28 at the same court. A defence solicitor said the defendant was remorseful.
"The only reason he drove on this occasion is he was he was let down by a fellow employee with whom he had been receiving a lift to his work. He didn't want to lose his job and that is the reason, in the spur of the moment, he did drive".
District Judge Amanda Brady said it was a "serious matter" as the defendant had been banned for 14 months on May 28 for drink driving.
For the new offences the defendant was ordered to do 120 hours of Community Service and he was banned from driving for a year.