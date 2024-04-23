Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard Colin Balmer (34), of Hugomont Mews in the town, was detected driving whilst disqualified in October last year and was also on the road whilst disqualified less than three weeks later.

On both occasions he was also uninsured - his eleventh and twelfth such detections. In the first incident on October 13 he had taken the car without the authority of the owner.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture: Pacemaker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence lawyer accepted the defendant had "shown a disregard for the laws of the road and there was no excuse for his behaviour".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Balmer had an "appalling record" for driving offences but said he would give him "one last chance" and not jail him.