Motorist caught driving whilst uninsured for a twelfth time is given 'one last chance' to avoid a prison sentence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard Colin Balmer (34), of Hugomont Mews in the town, was detected driving whilst disqualified in October last year and was also on the road whilst disqualified less than three weeks later.
On both occasions he was also uninsured - his eleventh and twelfth such detections. In the first incident on October 13 he had taken the car without the authority of the owner.
A defence lawyer accepted the defendant had "shown a disregard for the laws of the road and there was no excuse for his behaviour".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said Balmer had an "appalling record" for driving offences but said he would give him "one last chance" and not jail him.
The defendant was given a five months jail term, suspended for three years; was banned from driving for three years; was put on Probation for a year and has to do 100 hours of Community Service.