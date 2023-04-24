A motorist caught driving without insurance for a 12th time has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Stephen Gerard Keenan (58), of Orchard Close, Portglenone, was at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

On June 2, 2020, he had driven whilst disqualified and without insurance at Main Street in Portglenone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then, after being stopped at a police vehicle checkpoint near Portglenone on October 25 last year, he admitted driving without insurance; absence of a driving licence and obstructing a police officer by initially giving false details.

Ballymena courthouse

A defence solicitor said that in the June 2020 incident the defendant had taken the wheel after his wife had suffered a migraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The solicitor admitted the defendant had a "horrendous" record for no insurance.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said it was "one of the worst" records he had seen and said Keenan "just does not care".

He said the defendant also had two driving whilst disqualified convictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge ordered the defendant to go into the court cells whilst he considered the case.

Over half an hour later, the judge asked for Keenan to be brought back to the court room.

He told the defendant the only reason he was not being jailed was because of the time the 2020 case had taken to come to court due to delays caused by the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Because of the pandemic you have effectively dodged the bullet", the judge told Keenan.