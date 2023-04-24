Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
4 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
4 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
5 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
6 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Motorist caught driving without insurance for 12th time is sentenced

A motorist caught driving without insurance for a 12th time has been given a suspended prison sentence.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:39 BST

Stephen Gerard Keenan (58), of Orchard Close, Portglenone, was at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

On June 2, 2020, he had driven whilst disqualified and without insurance at Main Street in Portglenone.

Then, after being stopped at a police vehicle checkpoint near Portglenone on October 25 last year, he admitted driving without insurance; absence of a driving licence and obstructing a police officer by initially giving false details.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse

A defence solicitor said that in the June 2020 incident the defendant had taken the wheel after his wife had suffered a migraine.

The solicitor admitted the defendant had a "horrendous" record for no insurance.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said it was "one of the worst" records he had seen and said Keenan "just does not care".

He said the defendant also had two driving whilst disqualified convictions.

The judge ordered the defendant to go into the court cells whilst he considered the case.

Over half an hour later, the judge asked for Keenan to be brought back to the court room.

He told the defendant the only reason he was not being jailed was because of the time the 2020 case had taken to come to court due to delays caused by the pandemic.

"Because of the pandemic you have effectively dodged the bullet", the judge told Keenan.

Read More
PSNI arrests 88 alleged stalkers in first year of new legislation in Northern Ir...

The defendant was given a seven months prison sentence, suspended for three years, and fined £550.