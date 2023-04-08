Motorist caught speeding on dual carriageway had beeen 'too enthusiastic' when he took car out for a run

A tiler detected travelling at 91mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway earlier this year, was fined £250 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (April 5).

John Paul Nixon from Lindsayville, Ballyronan, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and given six penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made on January 29 this year and the carriageway is restricted to 60mph.

A defence solicitor said NIxon had taken his car out for a run and foolishly became too enthuisastic.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Courthouse is held.

He said the defendant thought he was told by the police that he was just one mile over the speed limit.

The solicitor added that the defendant has been driving for 25 years with no penalty points.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said he must have been hard of hearing on this occasion because this was “an awfully high speed.”

