Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
23 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
36 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
58 minutes ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Motorist caught speeding on dual carriageway had beeen 'too enthusiastic' when he took car out for a run

A tiler detected travelling at 91mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway earlier this year, was fined £250 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (April 5).

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 8th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST

John Paul Nixon from Lindsayville, Ballyronan, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and given six penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made on January 29 this year and the carriageway is restricted to 60mph.

A defence solicitor said NIxon had taken his car out for a run and foolishly became too enthuisastic.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Courthouse is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Courthouse is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Courthouse is held.

He said the defendant thought he was told by the police that he was just one mile over the speed limit.

The solicitor added that the defendant has been driving for 25 years with no penalty points.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said he must have been hard of hearing on this occasion because this was “an awfully high speed.”

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/transport/expect-traffic-delays-as-sew...

Mr Prenter gave the defendant 16 weeks to pay the fine.