Motorist caught speeding on M1 while driving new car home to Craigavon

Finbar Wells (26) from Drumbeg, Craigavon, was also fined £300 with six penalty points and a £15 offender’s levy for having no insurance.
The court heard on December 8 last year at approximately 4.15pm, police were operating traffic duties near Junction 15 Stangmore Roundabout when they detected a car travelling at 89mph.
Prosecuting counsel said checks were made which showed there was no insurance for the car, which the defendant explained he had purchased within the last hour, and was driving home from Enniskillen.
A defence lawyer said Wells had believed he was insured and after being stopped by the police had immediately arranged insurance by the roadside.
She said he wished to apologise for the speed and pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification as the defendant required his licence.