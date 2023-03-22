Motorist caught speeding on M1 while driving new car home to Craigavon

A Co Armagh motorist detected travelling at 89mph on the M1 near Dungannon has been fined £150 at the local magistrates’ court.

Finbar Wells (26) from Drumbeg, Craigavon, was also fined £300 with six penalty points and a £15 offender’s levy for having no insurance.

The court heard on December 8 last year at approximately 4.15pm, police were operating traffic duties near Junction 15 Stangmore Roundabout when they detected a car travelling at 89mph.

Prosecuting counsel said checks were made which showed there was no insurance for the car, which the defendant explained he had purchased within the last hour, and was driving home from Enniskillen.

Dungannon Courthouse.

A defence lawyer said Wells had believed he was insured and after being stopped by the police had immediately arranged insurance by the roadside.

