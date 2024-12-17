A motorist detected driving a sixth time without insurance had taken his mother's car to get "sugary food" to prevent a "hypoglycaemic attack" due to his diabetes, a defence solicitor said.

Craig Marsden (41), of Knockeen Crescent, Ballymena, had taken the vehicle without authority and had no driving licence on October 22 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court he was banned from driving for a year and was fined £250.