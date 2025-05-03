Motorist caused a collision when turning into garage forecourt in Moira, Lisburn court hears
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A woman from Moira has been fined and given penalty points following a collision on the Lisburn Road.
Heather Wood, 78, whose address was given as Woodhall in Moira, was charged with driving without due care and attention.
The court heard that on September 15, 2024 at 1.50pm the defendant was involved in a collision on the Lisburn Road in Moira.
During interview she admitted causing the collision when turning into a garage forecourt.
District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a fine of £100 and three penalty points.