A Lisburn Magistrate told a motorist he could have killed himself or someone else after deciding to drive with a “cocktail of drugs” in his system.

Mark Joshua Mooney, 44, whose address was given as Fort Terrace in Bangor, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court via videolink charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

The court heard that on April 23 at 8.30am, police were engaged in a mobile patrol at Governors Road in Lisburn when they observed a vehicle parked in lane one facing against the flow of traffic and that the driver appeared to be talking to pedestrians on the footpath. It was stated that other motorists had to change lanes to avoid a collision.

Police halted all vehicles in the vicinity and the defendant was ordered to drive across the four lanes to the correct side of the road.

Bangor man sent to prison after driving with cocktail of drugs in his system. Pic by Google

Officers reported the smell of cannabis and that the defendant’s pupils were dilated. It was also reported that the defendant was unsteady on his feet when exiting the vehicle.

During a vehicle search 14g of cannabis was found in the back seat.

The defendant was arrested and conveyed to the custody suite were a sample of blood was taken which was found to contain ecstasy, cannabis. pregabalin, diazepam, and temazepam, as well as low levels of methadone, and cocaine.

Defence stated that the defendant was currently on remand for other charges and admitted that this would “limit the courts options” for sentencing.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said that this was “as bad a case of this type”.

He continued: “It is of grave concern to me the condition he got himself into and the lethal, toxic cocktail of drugs that he blatantly seems to consume.

"It is a complete miracle he didn’t kill somebody or himself. It is totally irresponsible.

"He has a lengthy record and has ample experience of virtually every type of crime.”