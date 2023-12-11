Motorist crashed after speeding off from police who observed car swerving at motorway
It was after 3am on July 16 and then Gerard Peter Reid (33), of Cypress Park, failed to provide a sample to officers either at the scene or in a PSNI Station. He was sentenced on charges of dangerous driving; failing to stop for police, failing to provide a specimen and 'assaulting' an officer.
The defendant was in a Volkswagen Passat and despite police activating their lights in an attempt to get him to stop he increased his speed and made off but lost control and crashed into a "wooded area". He was taken to a police station and then Antrim Area Hospital where he hit his head off a bathroom wall and attempted to headbutt a police officer.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the third time the defendant had failed to stop for police whilst suspected of being under the influence.
Judge Broderick said the latest incident happened in the early hours but other people still could have been on the road at that time.
He told Reid: "It is a serious matter. You were under the influence of something. What, we will never know, because you didn't provide a specimen. But you were swerving on the motorway."
"Goodness knows what would have happened," if police hadn't observed him, the judge said.
Reid was put on Probation for a year; given 100 hours of Community Service and banned from driving for three years and six months.