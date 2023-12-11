A motorist crashed after failing to stop for police who saw him swerving over the centre line and also onto the hard shoulder of the M2 motorway by-pass at Ballymena, the town's Magistrates Court was told.

It was after 3am on July 16 and then Gerard Peter Reid (33), of Cypress Park, failed to provide a sample to officers either at the scene or in a PSNI Station. He was sentenced on charges of dangerous driving; failing to stop for police, failing to provide a specimen and 'assaulting' an officer.

The defendant was in a Volkswagen Passat and despite police activating their lights in an attempt to get him to stop he increased his speed and made off but lost control and crashed into a "wooded area". He was taken to a police station and then Antrim Area Hospital where he hit his head off a bathroom wall and attempted to headbutt a police officer.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the third time the defendant had failed to stop for police whilst suspected of being under the influence.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Judge Broderick said the latest incident happened in the early hours but other people still could have been on the road at that time.

He told Reid: "It is a serious matter. You were under the influence of something. What, we will never know, because you didn't provide a specimen. But you were swerving on the motorway."

"Goodness knows what would have happened," if police hadn't observed him, the judge said.