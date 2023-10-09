A motorist who crashed a car continued to drive it despite the vehicle being damaged with two flat tyres and a front airbag having been deployed, a court has heard.

The driver pleaded guilty to a charge of using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

William Alexander McGregor (38), of Douglas Terrace in Ballymena, also admitted charges of failing to stop, remain and report a collision and failing to provide a specimen in relation to July 20 this year.

A preliminary breath test was failed and he then failed to provide an evidential sample in custody, a prosecutor said.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant had been on a "binge drinking session" and in a "moment of madness" had driven the car.

It had collided with a central reservation and was damaged - it had two flat tyres and a deployed front airbag.

After the collision the defendant tried to drive home, the court was told.