A South Derry motorist who collided with a car after his brakes failed when he was going downhill, has been fined a total of £850.

Twenty-seven-year-old joiner Thomas Madden from Clarkes Drive, Gulladuff, was also given 10 penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 11).

Madden admitted charges of driving without due care and attention, using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, having no insurance, failing to report an injury accident, and having no Vehicle Test Certificate.

Advertisement

The court heard that police were called to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Glenone Road, Portglenone, on February 15, 2020.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held.

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel said Madden had left the scene but police identified him after speaking to his passengers and the other driver involved in the incident.

She said they called the defendant who refused to give his location but he was later taken into custody and then conveyed to hospital.

Advertisement

The lawyer said the defendant failed to attend a police interview at a later date and when he did he denied being the driver of the vehicle.

The prosecutor said the defendant's DNA was found in the vehicle.

A defence lawyer admitted that Madden had not dealt with the matter well and had panicked and left the scene.

He explained the defendant had bought the car for use on the dirt track and had a mechanic fix it up. The lawyer said he was driving the car on a test drive and going downhill and the brakes failed and he hit the other vehicle.

Advertisement

He said the defendant kept the vehicle in a remote location and it was never his intention to take it out onto the public road.

Pleading with the court not to impose a disqualification, the lawyer said Madden should not have had the vehicle anywhere near a road.

Advertisement

He pointed out that the defendant has no criminal record and he worked full time as a joiner and his licence is essential.

"There is nothing else pending against him and nothing has happened in the past three years since this incident,” he added.