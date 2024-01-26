Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Greer (43), of Sherwood Road in Bangor, admitted driving without due care and attention on June 17 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard there was a single vehicle collision around 6pm and police found a car with extensive front end damage sitting diagonally across one lane of the motorway.

The defendant told police he had been driving and he had fallen asleep before colliding with the central reservation. A passenger had been "lying down across the back seat with no seat belt on," a prosecutor said.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The defendant told police he was driving home to Bangor and was intending to stop at Glengormley as he was starting to feel tired.

The weather had been warm and he felt his head start to "drop" and when he looked up after a split second his car touched a grass verge and then collided with the central reservation.

A defence lawyer said the defendant is an artist and had been in Portrush taking part in a TV documentary on the day in question. He said the defendant "suffers from fatigue" as a result of kidney transplants.

The lawyer said the defendant was "deeply remorseful" as the passenger ended up with a spinal injury.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant appeared not to have suffered any injuries in the collision but it was "extremely worrying" that the passenger was "badly injured". He said the incident could have ended in "a fatality".

The judge told the defendant: "It would appear that the likely cause of the tiredness was a result of your second kidney transplant. One of the symptoms may have been suffering from fatigue. We all know that drink and drugs are dangerous when one drives but equally tiredness can be just as dangerous".