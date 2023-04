An Antrim motorist detected driving at 103mph said he was taking a child to hospital.

KC Saroj (28), of Greenvale Avenue in Antrim town, was in a 70mph zone - the M22 motorway - on October 7 last year.

The defendant told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he had overtaken a lorry and after then noticing another lorry he had sped up to try to get to an off-slip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said that rather than disqualify the defendant from driving he was giving him three penalty points and "increasing" the fine to £150.