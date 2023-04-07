A motorist was caught driving a Volkswagen Golf at 100mph on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - at Rathbeg near Antrim town on January 5 this year.

Eden Wilson (21), of Drumhirk Way, Conlig, pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, there had been a "significant mitigating factor" as to why the defendant, who had another person with him in the vehicle, was doing such a speed.

The defendant, an apprentice electrician, had immediately apologised to police, the court was told.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said normally he issued immediate bans for drivers doing such speeds but said he took into account information supplied to the court in connection with this case.

