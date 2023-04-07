Register
Motorist detected doing 100mph in Volkswagen Golf on M2

A motorist was caught driving a Volkswagen Golf at 100mph on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - at Rathbeg near Antrim town on January 5 this year.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2023, 08:52 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 08:55 BST

Eden Wilson (21), of Drumhirk Way, Conlig, pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, there had been a "significant mitigating factor" as to why the defendant, who had another person with him in the vehicle, was doing such a speed.

The defendant, an apprentice electrician, had immediately apologised to police, the court was told.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said normally he issued immediate bans for drivers doing such speeds but said he took into account information supplied to the court in connection with this case.

The defendant was given six penalty points and a £200 fine.