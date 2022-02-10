Motorist detected for drink offence after row with former partner

Lazar Maius Paculescu (27), of Loy Street, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender levy arising out of the incident at Kalendra Court, Dungannon, on November 15 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that police attended in relation to another matter and spoke to the defendant who was sitting in the driver’s seat with the keys in the ignition.

She said he provided a preliminary breath test which showed an alcohol reading of 73mgs and was arrested and taken to Lurgan custody suite where he provided an evidential specimen of 54mgs in breath.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant had a row with his partner and had gone outside and sat in the car and the police arrived.

He said the police had been called as result of the incident at the house.