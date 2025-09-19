A motorist caught driving at almost 100mph said he got behind the wheel because the car owner 'wasn't feeling well'.

Robert Brian McCool (25), of Rossnagalliagh Park in Derry/Londonderry, was detected doing 97mph in a Volkswagen Golf on the M2 motorway near Antrim town - a 70mph zone - on June 4 this year.

He was also uninsured for the car and there was also a driving licence offence. He had a record.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence lawyer said the car owner was in the vehicle but "wasn't feeling well".

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, McCool was banned from driving for three months and was fined £275.