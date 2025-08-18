Motorist drove along one-way street and ended up in McDonald's car park in Ballymena

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:21 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 15:22 BST
A motorist drove across a junction in Ballymena before going the wrong way at a one-way street and making a sharp turn into a car park at McDonald's in the town.

A solicitor for Alex McVeigh (18), of Cottage Mews in Ballymena, said the defendant was unfamiliar with the road system and had taken a wrong turn.

Most Popular

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving without due and attention; absence of insurance; and being an unaccompanied L driver on March 2 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the Volkswagen Polo had been going at speed and mounted a kerb on the way into the car park. The defendant was an unaccompanied L driver.

McDonald's, North Road, Ballymena. Image: Googleplaceholder image
McDonald's, North Road, Ballymena. Image: Google

Sign up for a free Northern Ireland World newsletter and let us bring the news to you

A defence solicitor said the defendant's insurance was invalid because she did not have an accompanying qualified driver in the car with her. She had no record.

When she took a wrong turn and realised she was at a one-way street she pulled into McDonald's, it was said.

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £225.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice