A Castledawson motorist who drove off after reversing into a parked car, was fined a total of £375 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Susan Doyle (44) from Moyola Court in the village, was also given six penalty points.

Imposing the fines, District Judge Alan White remarked that if the defendant had just reported the matter nothing more would have come of it.

Doyle admitted charges of failing to stop at a damage-only accident, failing to remain, failing to report and careless driving at Magherafelt Road, Castledawson, on November 10 last year.

Court gavel.

Prosecuting counsel said police received a report of a hit-and-run outside a shop in Castledawson.

The lawyer explained it emerged that the defendant’s car had reversed into a parked vehicle leaving “a small bump”.

She said examination of CCTV footage showed the defendant reverse into the vehicle and then proceed to get out and check before getting back into her car and driving off.

Doyle was later located by police and made a full admission, the lawyer added.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant has never been in trouble before and had out of “total stupidity” decided to drive away from the scene.

She said Doyle was a former nurse who was now working in the voluntary sector and had “forgot herself” on this occasion.

The lawyer added that she had been driving her mother’s disability car at the time and was fully insured.