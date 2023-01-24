A motorist who drove past a road closed sign and orange cones told police he wanted to see what was happening, a court has heard.

Forty-two-year-old Stephen Mcllvenna from Millbrook Gardens, Kilrea, was fined £120 with three penalty points for breaching a traffic sign, and a further £75 for failing to produce his driving licence to police.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that at 5.30am on August 15 last, police were attending a traffic collision at the junction of Deerpark Road with the A6.

Prosecuting counsel said police closed the carriageway at the junction but at 5.34am the defendant drove past the signs.

Court gavel.

The lawyer said police stopped the vehicle and the defendant stated he had wanted to see what was happening.

Counsel said he was offered a fixed penalty but refused.

