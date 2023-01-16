A motorist was fined £100 at Dungannon Magistrates Court for driving while unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

Factory worker Hemlo Alarico Vicento De Fatima Soares (44), of Mark Street, Dungannon, was also fined £75 with three penalty points for failing to display 'L' plates.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare was told on Friday (January 13) that police were on patrol around 3pm on September 29 last year, when they observed the defendant’s vehicle in the Railway Road area of Dungannon.

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel said they followed and stopped him at Mark Street and he produced a Portuguese driving licence, and then a Provisional NI licence.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Advertisement

Counsel said the defendant had been in the country for a number of years and was only permitted to drive one year on a Portuguese licence.

She added that a check of his car showed he had no ‘L’ plates displayed.

Advertisement