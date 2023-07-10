Register
Motorist ends up in court for driving with no insurance in Cookstown

A motorist detected driving with no insurance in Cookstown town centre was disqualified for nine months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST

Yulian Yuliyanov, aged 28, from Chapel Court in Cookstown, was also fined a total of £350 with a £15 offender's levy for having no insurance, driving unaccompanied, and failing to display 'L' plates.

Prosecuting counsel said on April 4 this year at approximately 4.15pm, police were on mobile patrol at Molesworth Street when they detected a vehicle with no insurance showing on police systems.

The lawyer said the defendant was driving the vehicle and was unaccompanied. She said he had a provisional driving licence and did not hold a full licence, and no 'L' plates were displayed on the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
She said the defendant was told that he would be reported with a view to prosecution and he replied that he did not know it was an offence to drive without ‘L’ plates.

A defence solicitor asked the court to give the defendant credit for an early plea to the matters before the court.

He explained that Yuliyanov is a Bulgarian national who has been living here since 2020 and worked in a local meat factory.

The lawyer assured the court that the defendant now had no access to any vehicle and there was no likelihood of him re-offending.

Imposing the fines, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would take into consideration the defendant’s early plea to all the charges.

The judge gave Yuliyanov 12 weeks to pay the fines.