Motorist failed to provide sample to police

Caitroina Paula Speers (23), of Nursery Close in the town, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample; and being an unaccompanied L driver without L plates displayed. After spotting the lights off, police saw the car swerving and it was stopped at a roundabout.

The prosecutor said the defendant was “struggling to answer basis questions”; her “demeanour was very erratic” and “she appeared under the influence”.

She was the sole occupant of the car and inside there were two open bottles of beer and a strong smell of alcohol.

The defendant refused a preliminary breath test and when arrested she also refused to provide an evidential breath sample.

Meanwhile, at 10am on December 2 last year police received a report that the defendant had driven to Ballymena Health Centre as an unaccompanied learner driver.

The defendant was seen reversing out of a parking space and when police followed they believed the driver spotted them and pulled in a short distance away and “jumped from the front driver’s seat into the back of the car to make it look as if she wasn’t driving”.

No one else was present in the car.

In relation to November 27, a defence solicitor said “on the spur of the moment she had decided to go and visit with her boyfriend at that time of the morning” and she later admitted she had been “stupid”. He said the defendant had “two beers earlier in the evening and had she co-operated with police she may well have been under the limit”.