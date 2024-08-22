Motorist failed to remain at scene of accident after collision with car driven by gran on school run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist failed to remain at the scene of an accident after colliding with a car doing a school run in the Larne area.

A woman was driving her grandson home from primary school when her vehicle - a Peugeout 107 - was pushed into a field in the collision at Deerpark Road before 3pm on November 10 last year.

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates' Court regarding defendant Mark Joseph Cairns (40), with an address listed as Elderburn at Newtownabbey.

He had been a disqualified driver at the time of the collision.

He was in court for sentencing on charges of dangerous driving; driving whilst disqualified; failing to remain and report a collision; and using a car - a Mercedes - without insurance.

A prosecutor said a collision happened at a bend as the Mercedes struck the other vehicle which was driving in the opposite direction.

The court heard there was "quite some force" and the Peugeot was "pushed back into a field" leaving the grandmother "highly distressed".

The prosecutor said the grandmother had "some minor whiplash injuries" and "thankfully the child was unharmed".

The court was told the grandmother told a resident that the driver of the other car "hadn't remained at the scene".

Cairns had been driving a car he "borrowed".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were "serious offences" and the defendant had a "very poor record".

He said Cairns had a deferred case at court in Belfast and deferred sentence on the Larne case until January next year to see if the defendant could engage positively with Probation and not re-offend.

An interim driving ban was also put in place.