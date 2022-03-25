Motorist failed to stop after vehicle knocked down pillar

Barbara Lorimer (46), of Riverside Terrace, Ballymena, admitted charges of driving without due care and attention; and failing to stop and report a collision on September 18 last year.

A witness gave details to police and when officers attended the address of the last registered owner they noticed a vehicle with “significant damage” which was consistent with the collision.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said the defendant, who has worked as a lecturer, had been driving for over 20 years with a clear record, and was “very embarrassed”.

editorial image