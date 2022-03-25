Motorist failed to stop after vehicle knocked down pillar

Barbara Lorimer (46), of Riverside Terrace, Ballymena, admitted charges of driving without due care and attention; and failing to stop and report a collision on September 18 last year.
A witness gave details to police and when officers attended the address of the last registered owner they noticed a vehicle with “significant damage” which was consistent with the collision.
Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said the defendant, who has worked as a lecturer, had been driving for over 20 years with a clear record, and was “very embarrassed”.
He added that she “didn’t realise at the time” damage had been caused but now wishes to apologise.