A motorist has been fined for doing more than 50mph whilst having a 'space saver' temporary wheel on a car.

Brendan Dickey (42) of Castlewater Gardens in Antrim town, came to police attention whilst driving a Ford C-Max on the M2 motorway near Templepatrick on March 16, 2021.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police noticed the defendant was doing 70mph when he should not have been doing more than 50mph whist the 'space saver' was fitted.

The defendant admitted a charge of exceeding a 50mph speed limit and his driving licence was out of date.

Meanwhile, on November 8, 2021, the defendant left the Asda supermarket in Antrim without paying for £470 worth of items including a TV which was on top of a trolley.

He said he would provide proof of purchase but left in a car, the number plate of which was noted and he was tracked down.

The defendant had taken the vehicle without the owner's authority; was uninsured; he was an 'unaccompanied' L driver and he had no L plates displayed.

A prosecutor said the defendant had told police that he "didn't know why he took the items".

At court the defendant said he wished to apologise and added that at the time of the offences he "was going through a hard time in my life".