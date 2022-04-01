Motorist fined for leaving vehicle unattended with engine running

Jordan McElwee (24), of Lanntara, admitted to a charge that he ‘left or caused or permitted to be left on a road a motor vehicle which was not attended by a person licensed to drive it and the engine of which was not stopped’.

He also admitted being uninsured for a Volkswagen Golf; being an unaccompanied L driver; absence of L plates, and possession of cannabis.

The charges relate to December 7 last year at 2pm.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court a prosecutor said police saw a Volkswagen Golf being driven along the Antrim Road in Ballymena.

Police followed it into Shancoole and when it stopped suddenly two males ran off.

McElwee was identified as being the driver.

The prosecutor added that when McIlwee made off on foot he had left the “keys in the ignition and the vehicle running”.

Police found 2.1 grammes of cannabis in a bag and a one gramme ‘joint’ was also found.

A defence solicitor said the defendant “panicked when he saw police” as he had no insurance which he was saving up for whilst on benefits.

The car was seized.