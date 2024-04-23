Motorist fined for permitting no insurance did not know driver was disqualified

A motorist who allowed her partner to drive her car after she developed a migraine, has been fined £250 for permitting no insurance.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 14:16 BST
Helen McGlone, aged 38, from Shanoch Close in Coalisland, was also handed six penalty points arising out of the incident.

Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, heard that at approximately 10pm on September 16 last year, police stopped a car at Dungannon Road, Moy, and spoke to the defendant who was a passenger in the vehicle.

Prosecuting counsel said McGlone was later arrested for permitting no insurance.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
A defence solicitor said the defendant did not know that the driver had been disqualified.

He said she took a migraine while driving and asked her partner to drive home.

The solicitor pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification as she required her licence for her young family.

The court heard that the driver had been dealt with at a previous court.