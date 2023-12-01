Motorist fined for using fog light during 'sunny' conditions
William James Walker, of Brocklamont Park, was spoken to by police in the town at 5.45pm on May 24 this year.
The charge was that he 'used on a road a vehicle the fog lamps of which was being used so as to be lit at any other time other than in conditions of seriously reduced visibility'.
There were also number plates with incorrect forms of registration marks on the BMW 5 Series vehicle.
The defendant entered guilty pleas via post at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 30.
District Judge Nigel Broderick read from the correspondence in which the defendant said that he had "learnt my lesson and got the appropriate registration for my vehicle".
The defendant was fined £50 on each charge making a total of £150.