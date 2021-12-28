Motorist fined £175 for speeding

An Ardboe motorist detected travelling at 47mph in a 30mph zone, was fined £175 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 2:06 pm

Owen Devlin (27) of Mullan Road, was also fined £75 for failing to produce his driving licence.

The court heard the offences came to light at Mountjoy Road, Coalisland, on October 26, 2020.

Counsel prosecuting said the defendant told police that he would produce his driving licence at the Cookstown Station but it transpired he could not find the paper counterpart of the licence.

Devlin, who was not professionally represented, said he had just come down a hill and did not realise how fast he was going until a police man stepped out and stopped him.

Imposing three penalty points, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant to watch his speed going forward.