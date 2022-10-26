Kiernan Foster (27) from Aghaveagh Road, Coagh, was also given three penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy on a charge of using the vehicle.

The court heard police were on patrol at James Street, Cookstown, on May 10 this year, when they spotted the vehicle.

Prosecuting counsel said the car was stopped and an examination found the lights, suspension, engine compartment and undercarriage were in a dangerous condition.

Dungannon Courthouse.

A defence lawyer said Foster had purchased the vehicle prior to lockdown and had not been aware of the deterioration.

He said had the defendant taken it for an MoT the deterioration in the car would have been found and he would have been aware and not taken it on to the road.

