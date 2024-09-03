Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracking down a motorist who crashed a car into a house in Hillsborough on Monday, September 2.

The collision followed a pursuit which began in the vicinity of A1 near Hillsborough.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Officers witnessed a black Hyundai Santa Fe acting suspiciously at around 3.20pm. When police tried to stop the car, the male driver made off in the direction of Hillsborough, and a short pursuit ensued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of the A1 near Hillsborough. Photo: Google

"The vehicle then collided with a house in the Park Street area of Hillsborough a short time later and the driver made off on foot. The house was damaged.”

Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw a man in a dark coat with an orange stripe in the area around 3.30pm to contact them on 101 and quote reference 1014 02/09/24.

Officers would also appeal to anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them.