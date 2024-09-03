Motorist fled after car collided with house in Hillsborough following police pursuit

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 13:34 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 13:35 BST
Police have issued an appeal for help in tracking down a motorist who crashed a car into a house in Hillsborough on Monday, September 2.

The collision followed a pursuit which began in the vicinity of A1 near Hillsborough.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Officers witnessed a black Hyundai Santa Fe acting suspiciously at around 3.20pm. When police tried to stop the car, the male driver made off in the direction of Hillsborough, and a short pursuit ensued.

A general view of the A1 near Hillsborough. Photo: GoogleA general view of the A1 near Hillsborough. Photo: Google
"The vehicle then collided with a house in the Park Street area of Hillsborough a short time later and the driver made off on foot. The house was damaged.”

Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw a man in a dark coat with an orange stripe in the area around 3.30pm to contact them on 101 and quote reference 1014 02/09/24.

Officers would also appeal to anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them.

