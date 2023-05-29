Motorist found in Cookstown lay-by after drinking 'seven or eight' cans of beer

A Cookstown machine operator who planned to sleep in his car at a lay-by after drinking cans of beer, has lost his licence for two months.

Niall McIvor (43) from Gallon Glen in the town, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy, for being in charge of the vehicle while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday that police were on patrol in the Cookstown area when they noticed a car parked in a lay-by off Moneymore Road.

Prosecuting counsel said they spoke to McIvor who provided his details and while doing so they observed that his speech was slurred and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor.

Dungannon Courthouse.

He failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen of 114mcgs in breath.

During interviewed he admitted driving to Moneymore Road and consuming seven or eight cans of beer, counsel added.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said while the keys were in the ignition, he asked the court to note that there had been no calls to police about erratic driving from a member of the public.

Mr Dillon said the defendant had driven to the lay-by following a tiff at home and consumed the tins of alcohol which he put in a rubbish bin at the parking site.

He pointed out that McIvor was asleep when police arrived and he is “extremely embarassed by his appearance” in court.