A motorist who was almost four times the drink drive limit after 10am on July 28 this year, has been banned from the roads for two years.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jose Da Silva (55), of Shanes Street in Randalstown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant, a Portuguese national, came to police attention when he had gone to a shop in Randalstown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He bought drink and when police spoke to him he had an alcohol in breath reading of 138 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence barrister accepted it was a "very serous" case "aggravated by a very high reading".

He said the defendant had no record and a report had deemed him a "low likelihood of re-offending".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This is a serious case. The reading was extremely high - 138 in breath."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the defendant had put himself and other road users in danger and it was "extremely fortuitous" there had been no accident.