Motorist four times drink drive limit after 10am is banned from roads for two years

A motorist who was almost four times the drink drive limit after 10am on July 28 this year, has been banned from the roads for two years.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:02 BST
Jose Da Silva (55), of Shanes Street in Randalstown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant, a Portuguese national, came to police attention when he had gone to a shop in Randalstown.

He bought drink and when police spoke to him he had an alcohol in breath reading of 138 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
A defence barrister accepted it was a "very serous" case "aggravated by a very high reading".

He said the defendant had no record and a report had deemed him a "low likelihood of re-offending".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This is a serious case. The reading was extremely high - 138 in breath."

He said the defendant had put himself and other road users in danger and it was "extremely fortuitous" there had been no accident.

As well as the driving ban, the defendant was put on Probation for a year and ordered to do 75 hours of Community Service.