Motorist given four-year driving disqualification

A County Derry motorist caught driving while disqualified has been banned from the roads for four years.

By Court reporter
3 hours ago
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 5:56pm

Forty-year-old Thomas Curley from Riverview, Ballykelly, also recieved a two-year probation order at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (December 30).

Curley admitted driving while disqualified, and having no insurance at Ardean Close, Moortown, on June 10 last.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 11am police stopped the defendant driving a vehicle and checks showed he was a disqualified driver and had no insurance.

Dungannon Courthouse.

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who appeared by videolink from his solicitor's office, suffered from depression and anxiety.

He explained on this occasion Curley had been helping his father and brother with a plasterboard job.

The lawyer said during this period he had stopped taking his medication and his thought process may not have been working.

He added that in the pre-sentence report Probation rated him as being of a medium risk of reoffending.

