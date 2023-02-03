A Magherafelt motorist caught driving with no insurance on two occasions, has lost his licence for nine months.

Paul Eric Cecil Johnston, from Salter’s Bridge in the town, was fined a total of £500 in respect of the offences on August 6 and October 3 last year.

The 35-year-old was fined a further £75 with a £15 offender’s levy for having no Vehicle Test Certificate.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (February 1) that on October 3 police on mobile patrol carried out checks which showed the defendant had no insurance for the vehicle he was driving.

She said they followed the vehicle to a school at King Street in the town, where it was also found he had no Vehicle Test Certificate.

The lawyer the incident on August 6 arose after the defendant’s vehicle was stopped at Highfield Road.

The court heard that the defendant was not present.

