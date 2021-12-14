Motorist given three-month ban

Counsel for Gary Hayden, 49, said he was prepared to make the declaration in order to secure release from custody.

A Toome motorist was fined £75 and banned from driving for three months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for using a mobile phone while driving.

Thirty-one-year-old Kieran Scullion from Deerpark Road, was fined a further £75 for having no licence.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the offences were detected by police at 6.20pm at Main Street, Castledawson, on June 26, 2020.

The defendant did not appear in court and was not professionally represented.

