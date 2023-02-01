Motorist had drinks on flight and then crashed her car at Belfast International Airport

A woman who had drinks on a flight crashed her car at Belfast International Airport and police then located her not wearing any shoes in the terminal.

Maeve McCabrey (61), of Turmoyra Court, Lurgan, came to police attention after 4am on September 25 last year.

The defendant was not present at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday (January 31), but a defence lawyer said guilty pleas were being entered to charges of driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop, remain and report a collision.

A prosecutor said there was a report of a Ford Fiesta "parked in the middle" of a road at the airport.

Ballymena courthouse

The defendant was sleeping in the car and a member of the public managed to waken her. The defendant then drove off and crashed at a roundabout causing damage to her vehicle and signage.

The defendant then drove the vehicle to the M&S car park and when police arrived the car was locked and officers found her in the terminal where she was intoxicated and "she wasn't wearing any shoes at the time".

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 94 - the legal limit is 35.

She told police she had parked at McCauslands and had a ticket up to 7.15 and said she drove to M&S and her intention was to stay there for the evening and drive home the next morning. She told police she had "two drinks" on a flight.

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a clear record, wished to apologise and was "extremely embarrassed".