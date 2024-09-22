Motorist had driven erratically in Larne

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 18:16 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2024, 18:20 BST
The drug mephedrone was detected in a man's blood sample after police spotted a van being driven erratically in Larne.

Phillip Currell (44), with an address listed as in Larne, had been speeding up and slowing down "without cause" and the vehicle was straddling a chevron area.

When police stopped the van and spoke to him at 11.10pm on March 8 this year he was, according to a prosecutor, "very jittery and agitated while sniffing and rubbing his nose a lot".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
A charge of possessing mephedrone was withdrawn for a caution.

A defence barrister said the defendant accepted he had "consumed illicit drugs that evening".

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £400.