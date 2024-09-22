Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The drug mephedrone was detected in a man's blood sample after police spotted a van being driven erratically in Larne.

Phillip Currell (44), with an address listed as in Larne, had been speeding up and slowing down "without cause" and the vehicle was straddling a chevron area.

When police stopped the van and spoke to him at 11.10pm on March 8 this year he was, according to a prosecutor, "very jittery and agitated while sniffing and rubbing his nose a lot".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A charge of possessing mephedrone was withdrawn for a caution.

A defence barrister said the defendant accepted he had "consumed illicit drugs that evening".

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £400.