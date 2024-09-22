Motorist had driven erratically in Larne
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Phillip Currell (44), with an address listed as in Larne, had been speeding up and slowing down "without cause" and the vehicle was straddling a chevron area.
When police stopped the van and spoke to him at 11.10pm on March 8 this year he was, according to a prosecutor, "very jittery and agitated while sniffing and rubbing his nose a lot".
A charge of possessing mephedrone was withdrawn for a caution.
A defence barrister said the defendant accepted he had "consumed illicit drugs that evening".
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £400.