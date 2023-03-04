A motorist caught speeding on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt, has been banned from driving for 14 days.

Michael Fullan (39) of Carlane Road, Toome, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting counsel said on January 6, 2022, at approximately 8.10pm, police were checking speeds of vehicles on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt, when they detected a Land Rover travelling at 48 mph in an area which was restricted to a 30mph limit.

A defence lawyer told the court that the defendant had nine live penalty points at the time of the offence.

He explained the defendant is a commercial landlord who operates across Northern Ireland and the loss of his licence would have a detrimental impact on his employment.

