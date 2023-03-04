Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Motorist had nine live penalty points when caught speeding in Magherafelt

A motorist caught speeding on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt, has been banned from driving for 14 days.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
3 minutes ago

Michael Fullan (39) of Carlane Road, Toome, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting counsel said on January 6, 2022, at approximately 8.10pm, police were checking speeds of vehicles on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt, when they detected a Land Rover travelling at 48 mph in an area which was restricted to a 30mph limit.

A defence lawyer told the court that the defendant had nine live penalty points at the time of the offence.

Most Popular
Golden scales of justice, gavel and books wood brown background. Pic: Getty Images
Golden scales of justice, gavel and books wood brown background. Pic: Getty Images
Golden scales of justice, gavel and books wood brown background. Pic: Getty Images

He explained the defendant is a commercial landlord who operates across Northern Ireland and the loss of his licence would have a detrimental impact on his employment.

Read More
Wider range of people in Tyrone calling on Co-Ownership amid cost of living cris...

Imposing the fine, Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers said in the circumstances she would impose a short disqualification and keep it to 14 days.