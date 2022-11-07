Hristo Todorov Iliev (21) from Lisnaree, Dungannon, appeared at the local Magistrates Court on Friday accused of driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

The court was told police were on patrol in the Dungannon area around 9.10am on June 11 when they spotted a car pulled over by the side of the Moy Road.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant identified himself and checks showed there was no insurance for the car. Further checks showed that he had been disqualified at Dungannon Court on May 27.

Dungannon Courthouse.

A defence lawyer said it would seem the defendant had not realised he had been disqualified.

The judge was told there had been no interpreter present when the defendant was disqualified in May.

