A judge told a motorist who hit a speed of over 100mph after being informed his partner had gone into labour that there could never be an excuse for such driving and banned him from the roads for a month.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Martin Carville (29), of Siulnamona Court in Belfast, who was detected doing 102mph in a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway on July 4 this year.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed.

As a prosecutor began outlining the speed, the judge said: "Why am I constantly seeing drivers driving at excess of 100mph. There is hardly a day goes by that I haven't got these cases in front of me. Is nobody aware of the dangers of driving so fast and the risks to their licence when they do so?"

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence barrister said the defendant was aware and "it is not wasted on him".

The lawyer then told the court that what "set this case perhaps slightly different from others" was that the defendant received a phone call saying his partner had "gone into labour".

The defendant had been in the Ballycastle area and he was "panicked" and determined to get to his partner.

Judge Broderick told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena: "There is always a reason. When you hit somebody at 100mph, even if you are going to put out a fire, it is still cold comfort for the person you hit.

"I have no doubt in his own mind he thought he was doing the right thing but by trying to solve one problem he was creating another one."

The defence lawyer urged the judge not to ban the defendant and to see the incident as a "one off".

The judge told the defendant: "I deliver this warning to defendants all too often. I take a dim view of anyone who drives at 100mph.

"No doubt you felt there was a good reason because you were running to the aid of your partner who was about to give birth but in doing so you created danger on the roads and had there been an accident at this speed there could have been significant injury if not worse."

The judge said there "must be a deterrence to all people who consider driving at 100mph or faster. It is not acceptable and it must stop".

As well as the one month ban the defendant was also fined £150.