Motorist hit 'potentially dangerous' speed on Coast Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gerard Duncan (44), of Tully Crescent, Cushendall was detected doing 61mph in a 30mph zone at the Coast Road, Ballygally, on March 31 this year.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had "taken his eye off the ball" following a delay in getting off a ferry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Nigel Broderick told Ballymena Magistrates’ Court: "Have you ever seen those ads on TV were the road safety authority give an example of the differences in consequence when you connect that to speed? So if you hit somebody at 30mph there is a greater chance of survival but if you only increase it slightly by 10 or 15 miles an hour that survival goes to fatality very quickly".