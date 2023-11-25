Register
A motorist has been banned from driving for a month and fined £200 for doing what a judge described as a "potentially dangerous" speed on the Antrim Coast Road.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 25th Nov 2023, 09:49 GMT
Gerard Duncan (44), of Tully Crescent, Cushendall was detected doing 61mph in a 30mph zone at the Coast Road, Ballygally, on March 31 this year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had "taken his eye off the ball" following a delay in getting off a ferry.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Ballymena Magistrates’ Court: "Have you ever seen those ads on TV were the road safety authority give an example of the differences in consequence when you connect that to speed? So if you hit somebody at 30mph there is a greater chance of survival but if you only increase it slightly by 10 or 15 miles an hour that survival goes to fatality very quickly".