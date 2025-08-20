Motorist hit speed of 101mph in Volkswagen Golf on the M2
Gerard Kelly (27), of Cloona Manor, Belfast, exceeded a 70mph speed limit at 10pm on May 7 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told a Volkswagen Golf was detected on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town. The defendant had no record.
A defence lawyer said the defendant, a plumber, had been "out pricing jobs" and after meeting a friend he had been driving home and "didn't realise that he was driving at the speed which he was".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said if there was an accident at such a speed the risk of a fatality increases.
The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £200.