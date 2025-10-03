Motorist hit speed of 103mph on M22 near Randalstown
Ray Bonner (34), of Ivy Terrace in Derry/Londonderry, was detected in a 70mph zone - the M22 motorway near Randalstown - on June 29 this year.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had no "useful explanation" for the speed.
Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, District Judge Nigel Broderick said because the defendant is a "key worker for vulnerable young people" a lengthy ban would impact not just on the defendant but those who depend on him for assistance.
The judge then handed down a two week driving ban along with a £500 fine.