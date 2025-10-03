A motorist hit a speed of 103mph.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Ray Bonner (34), of Ivy Terrace in Derry/Londonderry, was detected in a 70mph zone - the M22 motorway near Randalstown - on June 29 this year.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had no "useful explanation" for the speed.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, District Judge Nigel Broderick said because the defendant is a "key worker for vulnerable young people" a lengthy ban would impact not just on the defendant but those who depend on him for assistance.