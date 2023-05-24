Register
BREAKING
Motorist hit speed of 104mph after being called to creche

A motorist caught doing 104mph has been banned from driving for a month and fined.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 08:06 BST
Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
Christopher Linton (22), of Norwell Park, Castlerock, was detected at 3.15pm on October 4, 2022 in a 70mph zone - the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena.

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 18, District Judge Nigel Broderick read a reference on behalf of the defendant.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been at work when he received a call from a creche; his partner could not get out of work; and he had been on his way to collect a child who was "ill".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he takes a "very firm view" of those who drive at over 100mph and the reason is that police say speed is a major cause of accidents.

He took into account a clear record, guilty plea, and the reference provided to the court.

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and fined £150.